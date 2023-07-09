Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has denounced a security cabinet proposal aimed at strengthening the Palestinian Authority government.

The security cabinet — and several members of the government coalition — say they’re worried that the Palestinian Authority could collapse, creating a power vacuum that could open the door for a takeover of the entity by terrorist organizations, in the same way that Hamas seized control over Gaza in 2007.

The proposal to beef up the Ramallah government includes the following:

* creation of a new industrial zone

* development of an underwater natural gas reservoir off the coast of Gaza

* deferral of debt payments by the Palestinian Authority

* extending the opening hours at the Allenby border crossing

* issuance of biometric passports to Palestinian Authority officials.

The proposal is supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

However, Ben-Gvir vehemently opposes the plan.

The minister said in a statement Sunday that it’s absurd to provide a wealth of benefits to an entity that encourages terrorism, pays salaries to terrorists, encourages incitement to murder Jews and seizes territory in Judea and Samaria.

The proposal was on the agenda for discussion at Sunday’s weekly cabinet meeting, but no conclusions were announced.