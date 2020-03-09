Photo Credit: NIAID-RML / flickr

The number of Israelis who have tested positive for the COVID-19 new coronavirus jumped to 50 on Monday evening, according to the Health Ministry.

Patient 50 is a resident of the Haifa district, and returned to Israel from Tenerife via Madrid on March 3. She entered quarantine a day later and has had no further contacts with anyone since, the ministry said.

Advertisement



A list of her locations can be found on the Health Ministry website here, and here.

“If during isolation symptoms of fever, could or difficulty in breathing appear, call the MDA (Magen David Adom) hotline at 101 immediately,” the ministry said in a statement.

For instructions on how to prepare a home for quarantine, visit the Health Ministry website.