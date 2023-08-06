Photo Credit: IDF
Weapon confiscated from terrorist cell in Jenin area

IDF special forces from Israel’s National Counter Terror Unit reportedly eliminated a Palestinian Authority terrorist cell on Sunday as they were traveling in a vehicle on their way to attack Israelis.

According to a joint statement from the IDF, Israeli Border Police and the Shin Bet, the three wanted terrorists were led by 26-year-old Naif Abu Souias, a prominent military operative from Jenin who was “involved in military activity against our forces and in advancing military activity directed by terrorist elements from Gaza.”

The forces opened fire at the vehicle as it travelled through the town of Araveh in the Jenin area.

IDF troops confiscated an assault rifle that was found during a search of the terrorists’ vehicle. The bodies of the terrorists are being held by Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement praising the forces for taking out the cell soon after the news broke. “I commend the security forces and the IDF for thwarting a terrorist cell that was on the way to attack Israeli citizens.

“We will continue to take action – everywhere and at any moment – against those who seek to attack us,” he warned.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

