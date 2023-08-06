Photo Credit: IDF

IDF special forces from Israel’s National Counter Terror Unit reportedly eliminated a Palestinian Authority terrorist cell on Sunday as they were traveling in a vehicle on their way to attack Israelis.

According to a joint statement from the IDF, Israeli Border Police and the Shin Bet, the three wanted terrorists were led by 26-year-old Naif Abu Souias, a prominent military operative from Jenin who was “involved in military activity against our forces and in advancing military activity directed by terrorist elements from Gaza.”

הרכב עם המחבלים המתועבים שחוסלו ב-עראבה pic.twitter.com/Wjwkb2lDCg — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 6, 2023

The forces opened fire at the vehicle as it travelled through the town of Araveh in the Jenin area.

3 מחבלים שהיו בדרכם לבצע פיגוע חוסלו ע'י כוח ימ"מ ב-עראבה , גזרת ג'נין, תיעוד מחיסול המחבלים pic.twitter.com/2Gr42vXM5V — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 6, 2023

IDF troops confiscated an assault rifle that was found during a search of the terrorists’ vehicle. The bodies of the terrorists are being held by Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement praising the forces for taking out the cell soon after the news broke. “I commend the security forces and the IDF for thwarting a terrorist cell that was on the way to attack Israeli citizens.

“We will continue to take action – everywhere and at any moment – against those who seek to attack us,” he warned.