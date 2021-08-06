Photo Credit: Yaakov Cohen/Flash90

The Israel Cabinet this evening passed a new set of regulations regarding the Green Pass for people who are vaccinated or who have tested negative for the Coronavirus. But a number of cabinet ministers were furious that synagogues throughout the country were exempted from the restrictions.

Four cabinet ministers voted against the exemption for synagogues where fewer than fifty people have congregated for prayer services. These were Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, and Minister of the Economy Orna Barbivai.

The exemption, of course, applies to all houses of worship from all religions.

Starting Sunday, August 8, only people holding a Green Pass will be permitted to enter indoor social halls, conferences, cultural and sports events, indoor seating areas in restaurants, gyms and studios, hotels, cinemas, and places of worship with over 50 worshipers.

The Cabinet has no plans at this time to order a shutdown in the country. However, the government is said to be waiting to see how things progress over the next two weeks in order to decide if there will be a shutdown in September, during the holiday season.