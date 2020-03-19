Photo Credit: YouTube screen grab / videographer: Avi Kanner

President Reuven Rivlin, Israel’s “national grandfather” this week offered a “short break” to Israel’s parents with a special “story time” for the children of the Jewish State.

Advertisement



“I know that this not an easy time and that children are home, and even though we all love being together as a family, this is a challenge. So, I decided to give you a short break, to be with you – from afar – but with you,” the president said in a statement.

“I invite you to join me for story time. I’m reading Lea Goldberg’s wonderful, wise book ‘Dira Lehaskir / Room for Rent’. Read along with me, the whole family or just the children, (and take the time for a coffee, without your phone).”