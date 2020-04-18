Photo Credit: Amos Ben Gershom / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health and Finance Ministry officials told Israelis on Saturday night that current Health Ministry restrictions are finally going to be relaxed for most of the population — at least for the next two weeks.

For Israelis up to age 67, a set of new rules is expected to be approved Saturday night by the government Cabinet, Netanyahu said in a televised address. Israelis ages 67 and older, and those with underlying medical issues such as diabetes, autoimmune, pulmonary and heart conditions, are still being asked to remain at home and not to go to work.

He described an eight-step plan to restore the routine to Israeli society, albeit with a gradual return to the basic daily schedule in the financial, manufacturing, education and employment sectors.

1. Employers are allowed to increase the work force from 15 percent back to 30 percent.

2. Hi-tech and other select employment sectors can return their work force, subject to rules. Companies will be allowed to operate, and meetings of up to eight people may be held.

3. Establishing certification of sites where workers are properly protected.

4. Reopening commercial establishments; these include:

a. Electrical goods and appliances

b. Household goods

c. Opticians

d. Stores in malls or markets are not included yet.

5. Government offices assisting the private sector receive priority status.

6. Special education classes will resume for a maximum of three children at a time. The classes will be separated into groups of up to three children each, and each group will be separate from the others. Children from three families maximum are to be accepted by a single caregiver.

7. Public transportation is to be resumed and adjusted regionally as appropriate.

8. Sports activity to be resumed in pairs only.

9. Outdoor minyanim to be allowed, at a distance of two meters between each person, for a maximum of up to 10 people, with everyone wearing masks.

The prime minister added that a strategy for dealing with senior citizens, elder caregiving and the facilities that serve them is also being formulated as well.

Addressing Israel’s Muslim citizens, Netanyahu wished them a happy Ramadan and urged them to protect their health and that of their families and communities by strictly adhering to Health Ministry guidelines. He emphasized that just as the Jewish citizens had celebrated Passover with their nuclear families only, Ramadan should be celebrated the same way.

Memorial Day and Independence Day activities will be held at home and on porches, he added.

Speaking after Netanyahu were Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov and Minister of Finance Shai Babad.

“Beginning tomorrow, essential workplaces will continue as usual,” Babad said. “The rest of the private sector – industry, manufacturing, and services will reopen at 30 percent capacity. But it is still recommended that employees work from home as much as possible.”

The above plan is to be implemented for the next two weeks, the prime minister said, and if the numbers are “encouraging,” further steps will be introduced.

“If another outbreak occurs over the coming two weeks, we will be forced to return to previous measures. There’s no other way.”