Dr. Abed Zachalka from the Mayanei HaYeshua hospital in the Haredi city of Bnei Brak had the privilege to bring in a Sefer Torah into the Coronavirus wing of the hospital last week.

Dr. Zachalka is an emergency medicine doctor at the hospital. He is originally from the village of Kafr Kara but now lives in Petach Tikva.

Advertisement



The good doctor told The Marker magazine that bringing in the Torah was a very emotional experience that made him feel even more connected to the place, the people, and the tradition. He personally believes there is a connection between having faith and the success of the treatment.

He added that he is a frequent and welcome guest in many of the homes in Bnei Brak.

ד״ר עבד זחאלקה, רופא בבית החולים ״מעייני הישועה״ בבני ברק, מכניס ספר תורה למתפללים חולי קורונה. סצנה יפה במציאות יוצאת דופן בכתבה של @RonnyLinder ב@TheMarker

צילם: עופר ועקנין.https://t.co/h2wUcjApkN pic.twitter.com/VBVmnttBYo — ח״כ ע’דיר כמאל מריח MK Gadeer Kamal Mreeh (@GadeerMreeh) April 17, 2020

As of last week, Mayanei HaYeshua was treating 57 people with Coronavirus, 17 in serious condition, and 11 on respirators.