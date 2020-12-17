Photo Credit: Yarden Yanover

Herzliya Mayor Moshe Fadlon deserves a bunch of kudos for his municipality’s all-out Chanukah celebrations, which came when Herzliyans, like all Israelis, needed them the most. I drove by the Herzliya marina on Wednesday night and was astonished. Enjoy.

Advertisement



We dug up this info about the Herzliya Marina, for context: It is the largest marina in the eastern Mediterranean, around which a large array of coffee shops and restaurants has clustered on the waterfront, and which also contains the prestigious “Arena” shopping center.

The Herzliya Marina offers marine enthusiasts among you a wide variety of marine attractions under the pleasant Israeli sun: kayaks, speedboats, yachts, and more, which are available for rent on location. The marina has 680 docking spaces for vessels, among them impressive, 35-meter-long mega-yachts.