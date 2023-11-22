Photo Credit: Courtesy

The IDF announced the death of Staff Sergeant Eitan Dov Rosenzweig from Alon Shvut in Gush Etzion.

Staff Sergeant Eitan Dov Rosenzweig, 21, a combat soldier in the Givati Brigade, was the son of Hagit and Uzi Rosenzweig of the Alon Shvut community in Gush Etzion. He fell in battle on Wednesday in the northern Gaza Strip.

Eitan leaves behind his parents and four siblings.

Eitan’s death is the third of his class from the Neve Shmuel Yeshiva High School in Efrat, alongside the deaths of Yehonatan Semo and Eitan Dishon.

In Alon Shvut, Eitan was described as being “one of the best sons; a man of values, Torah, and good deeds.”

In a eulogy for Eitan, the Mayor of the Gush Etzion Council Shlomo Ne’eman said, “Eitan our hero, you have fallen in the war for the defense of our people and our land. You were there for all of Israel and now the whole of Israel embraces you and thanks you for your dedication. To the dear Rosenzweig family, our hearts are with you and we stand by you during this difficult time.”