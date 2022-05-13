Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokeperson

It was released for publication that a soldier from the elite counter-terrorist Yamam Border Police unit was wounded on Friday during an operation in Jenin on Friday. He was airlifted to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. An IDF dog from the Oketz unit died in action.

The Border Police announced on Friday afternoon that the Yamam soldier died from his wounds. He was identified as Noam Raz, 47, from the town of Kida, in the Binyamin region. He had served in the unit since 1999. He leaves behind a wife and six children.

There was a shootout during the operation with terrorists who were holed up in a building. After the soldiers fired an anti-tank missile into the building, the terrorists surrendered.

According to an 0404 report, one terrorist was killed, and thirteen more terrorists were wounded during the operations today.

The IDF investigation is deliberating if the Al Jazeera journalist was killed by a terrorist, or if she was killed when an IDF soldier shot at a terrorist who was standing in front of her, who was shooting at them. According to the IDF, as the Palestinian Authority is refusing to hand over the bullet to the IDF to examine, there is no way to reliably determine the origin of the bullet that killed her.

In the map below, the blue star is the reporter. The red stars are terrorists. The green stars are IDF soldiers.

חילופי אש בין כוחות צהל ויחידות מיוחדות לבין חמושים פלסטינים באזור ג’נין. על פי דיווח פלסטיני בין הפצועים אחיו של זכריה זביידי. בנוסף ישנו דיווח ולפיו הכוחות פועלים בנקודה בה נפגעה העיתונאית שירין אבו עאקלה. pic.twitter.com/FAjjbcfE8a — Elisha Ben Kimon אלישע בן קימון (@elishabenkimon) May 13, 2022

Mahmoud al-Dibai, the target of Friday's IDF operation in Jenin. Palestinians say he's a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. pic.twitter.com/3EifJfFDub — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) May 13, 2022