Israeli soldiers destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure in the areas of the Litani River and Saluki district of southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Tuesday.

Operation Location: Litani River area.

•Unit Involved: IDF Alexandroni Brigade. Objective: Target terrorist infrastructure based on intelligence.

•Terrain: Challenging and complex. Actions Taken:

•Engaged in close combat with terrorists.

The Litani River represents the border between southern Lebanon and the rest of the country. Hezbollah is barred from operating south of the Litani River according to UN Security Council resolution 1701, which ended the Second War in Lebanon in 2006.

“These operations, conducted in the challenging and mountainous terrain, have significantly disrupted enemy capabilities and dismantled critical threats,” the IDF said.

In the Litani River region, reservists from the Alexandroni Brigade destroyed dozens of rocket launchers, thousands of rockets and missiles, and hidden weapons depots, some of which contained heavy artillery. The operations included close-quarters combat.

In the Saluki area, combat teams from the Commando Brigade raided Hezbollah strongholds, uncovering and confiscating hundreds of weapons, dismantling dozens of underground facilities, and neutralizing numerous rocket launchers that were prepared for imminent use.

Israel’s Security Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday evening to discuss an emerging ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. It is widely expected the ministers will also vote on the agreement.

The emerging agreement calls for an initial two-month ceasefire. During this time, Hezbollah would withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River, as stipulated in by UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the Second War in Lebanon in 2006. Israeli forces will also withdraw from southern Lebanon during the ceasefire.

The Lebanese Armed Forces would be deployed in southern Lebanon including along the 120 km border with Israel. Observers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will continue their peacekeeping mission.

Evacuated residents of southern Lebanon will be allowed to return to their homes.

Reports have also suggested that Israeli and Lebanese negotiators may also begin indirect talks to demarcate the 120-km border often referred to as the Blue Line.

The main sticking point is Israel’s demand for freedom of action in Lebanon should Hezbollah violate the ceasefire.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began launching rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. More than 68,000 residents of northern Israel are displaced from their homes. Hezbollah leaders have repeatedly said they would continue the attacks to prevent Israelis from returning to their homes.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.

