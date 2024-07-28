Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90

If anyone still needed a good reason why the entire IDF upper command should turn in their resignation letters yesterday, on Saturday night, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari provided a critical elucidation. In response to the rocket attack on a soccer field in Majdal Shams, Hagari said:

“We did not know that Hezbollah was planning the shooting. We had no such intelligence. No one thought that a murderous terrorist organization would shoot at a soccer field where boys and girls hang out. No one imagined such a thing.”

GEVALT

Here’s a question: don’t we pay these people to imagine such a thing?

Torat Lchima, a right-wing group, posted a quick response:

“No one imagined that the Defense Ministry forum would be so wacky.” The post explained: “This was a sentence that Hagari, a graduate of the Simchat Torah slaughter conceptzia, dares to utter from his mouth without having been discharged from the army with the rank of Private. “For those who didn’t understand, the senior IDF officials are deeply ensnared in the conceptzia. Hagari is only representing the rot. Scary. “How long before Daniel Hagari says: ‘No one imagined that terrorist organizations would enter Kfar Saba and massacre women and children?’ Because of the progressive mental illness from which the current blind and deaf IDF senior officials are suffering, this is what will happen, God forbid. Toss them out and replace them pronto. “No one imagined that the Defense Ministry forum would be so wacky. We are surviving thanks to miracles.”

God help us. I mean it, God please help us. Of all the lessons you have taught us so far – do not trust your leaders, do not trust your ideologies, do not trust communism and capitalism and everything in between, do not trust your Gentile neighbors – this one may be the most frightening: do not trust your top IDF commanders. They know not what they do.

“And the people who were at the entrance of the house, low and high alike, they struck with blinding light, so that they were helpless to find the entrance. (Genesis 19:11)

