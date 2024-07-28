Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

The Israeli Air Force overnight Sunday attacked an apartment in a building in Burja A-Shamali, a “refugee” camp east of Tyre, Lebanese sources reported. The attack followed the Saturday attack by a Hezbollah Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket carrying a 50 kg explosive head that landed in a soccer field in the Golan Heights Druze village of Majdal Shams killing 12 children.

????? BREAKING: ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES IN SOUTHERN LEBANON There have reportedly been airstrikes by the IDF in the town of Khiam in Southern Lebanon. Additionally, the Israeli Air Force reportedly conducted a large strike near the town of Bazouriye in the Tyre District. pic.twitter.com/2Jw13telMv — Khalissee (@Kahlissee) July 27, 2024

Arab documentation shows ambulances arriving at the scene and casualties, next to a burning apartment. According to the Arab reports, an Israeli aircraft attacked the target from the air.

IDF Spokesman in Arabic Avihai Adrei said on Saturday: “I can inform you that the field commander in Hezbollah who directed the shooting at Majdal Shams is Ali Muhammad Yahya – the commander of the shooting batteries in Shebaa (southern Lebanon). Despite all attempts at denial – Hezbollah is responsible for the massacre in Majdal Shams and the death of the children and youths on the soccer field.”

The Israeli Airstrike moments ago between the Towns of Aabbassiyeh and Bazouriyeh in the Tyre District of Southwestern Lebanon, is reported to be a Targeted Assassination. pic.twitter.com/fL61Iy9z5K — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 27, 2024

Was it Yahya’s apartment that caught fire early Sunday morning? We’ll find out, hopefully.

Netanyahu’s office released a statement Saturday night saying, “The reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seemingly decided to bring forward his return to the country due to criticism are completely untrue. The Prime Minister decided to bring forward his return immediately upon being informed of the terrible disaster in Majdal Shams. He even updated the defense minister to this effect before the false criticism was voiced in the media. Prime Minister Netanyahu will convene the Security Cabinet immediately upon his return to Israel.”

Following an assessment of the situation with the heads of the security establishment, Netanyahu issued the following statement: “Citizens of Israel, like you, I was shocked to see the horrific photos in the wake of Hezbollah’s murderous attack in Majdal Shams. Among those who were murdered are young children who were playing soccer, and others. All of our hearts are broken by these sights. We embrace the families and the entire Druze community in this difficult hour, which is also our difficult hour.

“Since I was updated about the disaster, I have been holding continuous security consultations and I have directed that our return to Israel be brought forward. As soon as I arrive, I will immediately convene the Security Cabinet. I can say that the State of Israel will not let this pass in silence. We will not overlook this.”

Netanyahu spoke with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, and expressed his deep outrage over the murder of innocent people and children by Hezbollah. Netanyahu later released a statement saying he had “conveyed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire people of Israel to the families of those who were murdered and to the entire Druze community.” He also “made it clear that Israel will not overlook this murderous attack and that Hezbollah will pay a heavy price which it has not paid up to now.”

