Photo Credit: WISSAM NASSAR/Flash90

Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesperson released a statement today, following the rumors and slow panic starting to spread in Israel, in response to the Iranian threat to retaliate and the IDF’s decision to cancel all leave and the air defense general callup.

Hagari tweeted, “The directives of the Home Front Command remained unchanged. There is no need to buy generators, store food and withdraw money from ATMs. As we have done until today, we will immediately update any change if it is in an official and orderly manner.”

הנחיות פיקוד העורף נותרו ללא שינוי. אין צורך לקנות גנרטורים, לאגור מזון ולהוציא כסף מכספומטים.

כמו שנהגנו עד היום, אנחנו נעדכן מיד בכל שינוי במידה ויהיה באופן רשמי ומסודר. — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) April 4, 2024

