Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi to come up with alternatives to relying on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip in everything related to the transfer of humanitarian aid, which is currently being transferred directly to the UN agency, Reshet Bet Radio reported Tuesday morning.

According to intelligence reports examined by The Wall Street Journal, at least 12 UNWRA employees were linked to Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel. Additionally, approximately 10% of the agency’s Gaza staff are reported to have connections to Islamist terror groups.

Netanyahu told Halevi to present the IDF alternatives by the end of next week, according to senior officials in the political and security cabinet. As of today, Israel transfers all the humanitarian aid that enters Gaza directly to UNRWA which is responsible for distributing it to the population, with a significant part of that aid being stolen by Hamas.

UN INVESTIGATING UNWRA

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed an independent panel to conduct an assessment of UNRWA, following the accusations of its staff engaging in terrorism.

The panel will be led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna who will work with three research organizations: the Raoul Wallenberg Institute in Sweden, the Chr. Michelsen Institute in Norway, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights.

The panel will start its work on February 14 (Valentine’s Day) and an interim report is expected to be submitted to the Secretary-General in late March. The final report, which will be made public, is expected to be completed by late April.

OH REALLY CANADA

Now, I’m writing this with a straight face: Canadian Foreign Minister Ahmed Hussein on January 26 stated: “Canada is taking these reports extremely seriously and is engaging closely with UNRWA and other donors on this issue.

“As UNRWA undertakes this investigation, Canada will not reduce its support to the people of Gaza. Canada will continue to work with other partners to provide life-saving assistance to civilians in Gaza.

“Canada remains deeply concerned by the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and continues to call for the rapid, sustained, and unimpeded passage of essential relief so that it can reach those in need. We urge all parties to uphold international humanitarian law.”

But on January 30, CTV reported that “Canada is sending another $40 million in aid to organizations that are helping people in the Gaza Strip after pausing funding to the UN’s relief agency for Palestinians – with one Liberal MP saying it’s doubtful other groups will be as effective.”

Hussein wouldn’t say whether the $40 million would have gone to UNRWA, nor would he answer questions about when Canada last provided funding to the terrorist-affiliated agency. He only said that, in the past, before so many of its staff were seen on video with Jewish blood on their hands, “the money for Gaza has been dispersed through UNRWA and they’ve used it to deliver the much-needed humanitarian aid.”

My, are those Canadians polite.