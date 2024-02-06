Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Journalist Dvir Amar on Monday night posted a video showing an Israeli soldier reciting the Shema Israel verse before blowing up a mosque that was used by Hamas for terrorist purposes.

The soldier, referencing an episode a few months ago when soldiers were punished for saying Shema Israel over the loudspeaker system of a terrorist mosque in Jenin, in Samaria, is heard saying over the wireless, “This is Command, we are forbidden to say Shema Israel in the mosque, therefore we will destroy the mosque while saying Shema Israel.”

He then says the full opening line of the recitation, and the mosque goes poof (some say it wasn’t a mosque but something much bigger, judging by the magnitude of the detritus).

תגובת דובר צה”ל:

התנהגות החייל בסרטון חמורה ועומדת בניגוד לערכי צה”ל. צה”ל מוקיע התנהגות מסוג זה. האירוע מתוחקר ויטופל בהקדם. https://t.co/OSxWdzisCC — דביר עמר (@dviramar2) February 5, 2024

The IDF Spokesperson immediately put down the blat gemora he was studying, presumably, straightened his tefillin shel rosh, and announced, “The behavior of the soldier in the video is severe and goes against the values of the IDF. The IDF condemns this type of behavior. The incident is being investigated and will be dealt with as soon as possible.” And then the spokesperson returned to his study of our holy Torah, to keep the mitzvah of “And you shall study it day and night” (Joshua 1:8).