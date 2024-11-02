Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90

Reserve Infantry Brigade Clears Southern Lebanon of Hezbollah Terrorists

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in recent weeks a combat team from its elite 3rd “Alexandroni” Infantry (res.) Brigade under the command of the 91st Division (the Galilee Formation) worked to clean up the area of southern Lebanon from Hezbollah terrorists and their terror infrastructures.

As part of the operation, dozens of terrorists were eliminated from the ground and from the air, hundreds of weapons were located in which launchers were ready to fire on the Galilee settlements, and infrastructure was destroyed in built-up areas and in Kasbahs in southern Lebanon.

During the fighting, the forces detected the movement of terrorists in an area tangled in plantations in the area, and under the direction of the brigade’s fire complex, an Israel Air Force aircraft eliminated the terrorists.

Israel’s 401st Armored Brigade Continues the Fight in Gaza After Loss of Commander

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that the forces of its 401st Armored Brigade are continuing the fight in Gaza after a week ago Sunday their commander Col. Ahsan Daksa, was killed in battle in Jabaliya. During the same battle, the commander of the Givai Infantry Brigade’s 52nd Battalion Lt. Col. Yehuda, was seriously injured.

The forces of the 401st Brigade have been operating in the northern area of the Gaza Strip in Jabaliya for the past three weeks.

“The forces fight heroic battles, eliminate terrorists in face-to-face battles and close circles from the air,” said the IDF.

So far, the forces have eliminated hundreds of terrorists, destroyed many combat areas and located dozens of underground shafts.

“This is a long war, but a just one – a war with clear goals and painful losses – (Colonel) Ahsan is an example of command with humanity and professionalism, our duties are to continue his path,” said the IDF.

Two Senior Hezbollah Commanders Eliminated in Lebanon

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that on Friday in the area of Tyre in Lebanon its forces killed the terrorist Mein Musa Ezz al-Din, the commander of Hezbollah’s coastal sector, and the terrorist Hassan Majed Diab, the commander of the artillery formation of the organization’s coastal sector. The two promoted and carried out many acts of terror towards the Israeli home front and towards IDF forces and are responsible, among other things, for more than 400 rocket launches carried out towards the territory of the State of Israel during the last month.

Also, during the last day, the Israel Air Force (IAF) attacked more than 120 terrorist targets of the terrorist organizations Hezbollah and Hamas.

In Lebanon, anti-tank positions, terrorists, military buildings, military depots and Hezbollah military headquarters were attacked in deep and southern Lebanon.

The forces of 91st Division – the Galilee Formation – continue their activities in southern Lebanon. They raided Hezbollah military buildings and confiscated many weapons. Observers and collection fighters identified during the operation a number of terrorist squads operating in military buildings in the area. In cooperation with the IAF, an aircraft attacked and eliminated the terrorists.

The forces of the IDF’s 146th Reserve Division identified Hezbollah terrorists who intended to shoot at the Galilee settlements. In cooperation with the IAF, aircraft attacked and eliminated the terrorists in southern Lebanon.

The IDF also said its 36th “Ga’ash (Rage)” Division continues its activates, attacking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures in the area.

Meanwhile the 162nd “Steel” Division continues to operate in the Jabalia area in Gaza. In the past day, dozens of terrorists were killed in a closed circuit from the air and the ground and several military buildings in the area were attacked.

The fighters of the Nahal Infantry Brigade’s combat team, under the command of the Gaza Division, continue fighting in the Rafah area, at the same time as the forces of the 252nd “Sinai” Division (res.) continue fighting in the center of the Gaza Strip. In the last day, the forces eliminated terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructures and located many weapons.

Israeli Forces Continue Destruction of Hamas’ Gaza Terror Capabilities

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that as part of the operations of its 252nd “Sinai” Division (res.) in the center of the Gaza Strip, the fighters of the 5th Brigade located an underground tunnel route containing a factory for the production of munitions of the terrorist organization Hamas, which is located in the heart of a civilian population near the Zaytun neighborhood.

In addition, lathes for the production of weapons, hundreds of parts for the production of rockets, shells and grenades were located in the underground factory, along with diving equipment intended for the invasion of Hamas terrorists into Israeli territory by sea. Also, a number of long-term residence rooms were located along the route, in which an oven, stove, food, beds and offices were found that were used by the terrorists during the war.

Meanwhile, the IDF’s engineering forces led by the Southern Command, in cooperation with the Yahalom (Diamond) Combat Engineers Special Forces Unit, together with the engineering and construction division of the Ministry of Defense, mapped and destroyed the route, confiscated the means for manufacturing weapons, and thwarted another attempt by the terrorist organization Hamas to rearm.

Hezbollah’s Nasser Unit Commander Jafar Khacher Fa’or Killed in Airstrike

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that in an airstrike the Israel Air Force (IAF) eliminated the commander of the missile and rocket array of the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s Nasser unit Jafar Khacher Fa’or. The IDF said he was engaged in promoting many terrorist attacks on Israel from the day after the October 7, 2023 massacre against Israeli territory.

Fa’or was in the Jouaiyya area in southern Lebanon when he was killed.

The commander of the drone section in the Nasser unit was also eliminated in the strike.

Fa’or was responsible, among other things, for firing rockets at the Golan sector, which killed a couple of Israeli civilians from Kibbutz Ortal, for the attack on the Druze town Majdal Shams, which killed 12 children and teenagers and injured dozens of other civilians, as well as for the firing on Metula on Thursday, which resulted in the killing of five civilians.

The Nasser Unit is responsible for launching attacks on Israel from the eastern part of southern Lebanon.

