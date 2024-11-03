Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Nathan Allen

American B-52 Stratofortress bombers deployed to the Middle East arrived in the region amid mounting threats of another Iranian attack on Israel, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Saturday night.

“B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base’s 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility,” tweeted overnight.

The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range strategic bomber with a range of around 14,200 km and is capable of carrying up to 32,000 kg (72,000 lbs.) of missiles and bombs. Flying at altitudes of up to 15,000 meters (50,000 feet), it is able to evade many ground-based threats.

In recent days, Iranian officials have escalated their rhetoric about attacking after the Israeli Air Force struck military bases and air defense systems on October 26.

“The enemies, both the US and the Zionist regime (Israel), should know that they will definitely receive a teeth-breaking response for what they are doing against Iran and the resistance front,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini said on Saturday.

Middle East media reports suggest Iran’s next strike might take place before the US elections on Tuesday, and that Tehran’s proxy terror groups in Iraq and Yemen will participate.

“Should Iran, its partners, or its proxies use this moment to target American personnel or interests in the region, the United States will take every measure necessary to defend our people,” Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

Iran launched 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1. A Palestinian man in the area of Jericho area was killed by falling shrapnel.

