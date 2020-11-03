Photo Credit: Esty Dziubov/TPS

Israeli officials conveyed their condolence to Austria following the Islamic terrorist attack in the heart of Vienna that left four people dead and 15 others injured.

At least one terrorist rampaged through the center of the city on Monday night, in the vicinity of Vienna’s main synagogue.

A terrorist wearing a dummy explosive built and carrying an assault rifle and ammunition was killed. Austrian officials said the terrorist was an Islamist with connections to the Islamic State (ISIS).

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the “brutal attack” in Vienna and said that Israel “stands in total solidarity with Austria.”

“Civilized peoples everywhere must unite to defeat the savagery of resurgent Islamist terrorism,” he declared.

Israeli Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano Shata said that “the images from Austria are very difficult. Unfortunately, hatred and terrorism have once again raised their heads, reminding the whole world that the fight against terrorists and fundamentalists who sanctify death is common and incessant.”

She “strengthens the residents of Austria, the Jewish community in Vienna and the Austrian security forces.”

Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevich stated that “our hearts and thoughts are with Austria during these difficult and tragic hours.”

Member of Knesset Keti Shitrit, head of the Israel-Austria Friendship group, spoke with Austrian Ambassador to Israel Hannah Liko.

“I send my get-well wishes to the wounded and condolences to the family of the murdered. I’m sure the Austrian government will do everything in its power to prosecute the killers,” she stated.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is slated to visit Israel later this month, condemned the Vienna shooting as a “repulsive terror attack.”

“Our police will act decisively against the perpetrators of this repulsive terror attack,” he said. “We will never be intimidated by terrorism and we will fight this attack with all means.”

“Our prayers are with the people of Vienna after yet another vile act of terrorism in Europe,” President Donald Trump stated. “These evil attacks against innocent people must stop.”

“The US stands with Austria, France, and all of Europe in the fight against terrorists, including radical Islamic terrorists,” he added.