Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the Corona Cabinet on Sunday, which unanimously decided to commence with the next phase of easing the Coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions Sunday.

Grades 3-4 will return to learning in capsules (pods), and grades 1-2 will learn in half classes on alternate days, as per Health Ministry conditions.

The education system and treasury have criticized this solution as useless and it may yet still be modified.

Kindergartens reopened a week ago after weeks of lockdown. All other schooling is being held online.

Discussions on easing other restrictions on the economy are still ongoing, and a final discussion and decision are expected on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health updated Monday morning that it documented 559 new Corona cases in the past 24 hours.

Of the 20,835 tests performed in Israel on Sunday, a low 2.8% returned positive, significantly down from the 13% recorded before the closure.

According to the data, 506 Corona patients are hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 206 are on life support.

To date, 2,397 of the 310,148 Israelis who have contracted the virus since the outbreak in February have died.