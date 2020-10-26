Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israel is sending $5 million worth of wheat “immediately to our new friends in Sudan” as Israel “looks forward to a warm peace,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday, a day after the two countries announced the normalization of ties.

“Today we are expanding the circle of peace. Additional countries will yet join only if we consistently adhere to this policy. It has brought us results that we could only dream about, and I dream about much more,” he stated.

The aid comes a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced $81 million in emergency aid to Sudan, which will include food, medicine, water purification systems, tents and more.

An Israeli delegation will meet in Sudan with a Sudanese team in the coming weeks to discuss cooperation in many fields including migration and the possible return of tens of thousands of illegal Sundanese migrants in Israel to their country.