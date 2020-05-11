Photo Credit: Maya Tsaban, Spokeswoman for Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Poriya

Tsemah Regional industries and the Jordan Valley farms on Sunday gave the employees of the Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Poriya, near T’veria, 400 gift boxes jam-packed with dates.

The sweet gifts were intended for the facility’s Muslim employees who observe the holy month of Ramadan. Sima Marco, the group’s human resources manager, and Idan Helman, the communications coordinator, who together initiated the sweet shipment, said, “We are constantly thinking of ways to thank the medical center’s staff for their dedication and professionalism, especially in the days of the coronavirus epidemic. And today we came to tell you: “Thanks! ”

Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, Acting Director of the medical center, thanked them warmly and said, “We very much appreciate the special attention and special initiative! We have a strong and special relationship with Tsemah Regional industries, your support and warm embrace are very meaningful to us.”