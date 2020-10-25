A resident of Rehovot who arrived at Kaplan Hospital Saturday night was attacked by MK Osama Saadi from the Joint Arab List, according to an urgent complaint filed with the Rehovot police station.

The incident was recorded by the victim, and the video shows that during a confrontation with left-wing activists and anarchists who came to support the Islamic Jihad terrorist Maher al-Ahras who is on hunger strike and is hospitalized at Kaplan, the al-Ahras supporters closed in on the victim and exchanged verbal attacks with him. At one point, MK Saadi arrived on the scene and snatched the victim’s cellphone.

According to the complaint, filed by attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu legal aid society who assists the complainant as the victim of an offense, during the grab of the cell phone, MK Saadi also punched the victim.

Joint Arab List MK Ofer Cassif was also on hand, confronting the complainant and shouting at him.

The MKs and other supporters of the terrorist confronted the hospital security guards as well as patients’ families who complained about the commotion.

Jonathan Polak, another well-known anarchist, came to support the terrorist. Polak has been leading riots throughout Judea and Samaria in recent years in which many IDF soldiers have been injured.

Bleicher’s complaint says that the attackers carried out their attack without fear of police officers and security guards who were standing nearby. Bleicher requested the immediate arrest of all the attackers.

The complainant is expected to arrive at the police station Sunday to submit an orderly complaint and hand over to the police the video documentation in his possession.