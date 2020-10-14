Photo Credit: Screenshot from Twitter
Arab exercising on Mt. Olive Jewish graves

The Jerusalem Police Spokeswoman on Wednesday reported that “Israeli police arrested this morning for questioning a 20-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, on suspicion that he ran with another young man at night on graves in the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem, in a way that desecrated the place and the graves – and uploaded it to his TikTok account.

Advertisement

“The suspect was arrested after several quick police inquiries which led to his identification. The suspect is being questioned by police on suspicion of insult to a religion, and the investigation is ongoing to reach the other people involved.

Advertisement
Loading Facebook Comments ...