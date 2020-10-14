Photo Credit: Screenshot from Twitter

The Jerusalem Police Spokeswoman on Wednesday reported that “Israeli police arrested this morning for questioning a 20-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, on suspicion that he ran with another young man at night on graves in the Mount of Olives cemetery in Jerusalem, in a way that desecrated the place and the graves – and uploaded it to his TikTok account.

גועל נפששששש ביזוי קברים בהר הזיתים. המשטרה הגיעה מהר מאוד לאלו pic.twitter.com/QflH7HD6ki — Yossi Eli יוסי אלי (@Yossi_eli) October 14, 2020

“The suspect was arrested after several quick police inquiries which led to his identification. The suspect is being questioned by police on suspicion of insult to a religion, and the investigation is ongoing to reach the other people involved.