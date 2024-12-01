Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Bar-Ilan University has just launched a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) titled Jerusalem: A Journey Through Time. This comprehensive, introductory course delves into the history and archaeology of one of the world’s most fascinating cities, covering its evolution from its earliest foundations to the Muslim conquest.

In this course, now available on the edX online education platform, students will explore the rich tapestry of ancient Jerusalem, starting from the prehistoric period (around the 5th millennium BCE) and continuing through key historical phases, including the periods of the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament, the Christian Bible/New Testament, the 1st and 2nd Temple periods, the Persian, Hellenistic, Roman, and Byzantine periods. The course provides a deep understanding of Jerusalem’s significance, not only for its religious and political importance but also as a unique archaeological site that has witnessed countless civilizations rise and fall.

The course is taught by Prof. Aren Maeir, a world-renowned archaeologist specializing in the archaeology of ancient Jerusalem and the southern Levant. Prof. Maeir is the Director of the Tell es-Safi/Gath Archaeological Project and a faculty member at Bar-Ilan University’s Martin (Szusz) Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology. His previous courses on biblical archaeology on edX have been taken by thousands of students around the world.

“I believe this course can serve as a gateway to understanding not just the history of Jerusalem, but also the broader fields of archaeology, ancient history, and the methods used to study the past,” said Prof. Maeir. “It’s designed to be accessible to anyone, regardless of their background in history or archaeology. I’m excited to bring this knowledge to a global audience, offering both educational insights and a chance to explore the city in ways that were previously inaccessible to most.”

The course is structured as a one-semester, undergraduate-level class, with 16 weeks of content and an estimated two to four hours of work per week. It features video lectures, virtual tours, and interviews with leading scholars and researchers in the field, allowing students to experience Jerusalem’s ancient sites like never before. The material will be archived on the edX platform.

As Jerusalem is central to the three major Abrahamic religions—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam—the course will appeal to a wide audience, from students of history and archaeology to those with a personal interest in the city’s significance.

To enroll, visit edX.org and search for Jerusalem: A Journey Through Time. No prior knowledge of the subject matter is required. The course is free with an upgrade option for a certificate of completion.

