Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/FLASH90



Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleSurvey: Only 2% of Americans Support BDS
Next articleConnect 2: Jordan Condemns Jewish Presence on Temple Mount Same Day It Urges National Water Emergency
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...