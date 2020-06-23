Photo Credit: TPS
Near the Kiosk checkpoint after a terror attack on June 23, 2020.

Israeli Border Guard Police stopped an Arab terrorist on Tuesday afternoon who was attempting to kill a Border Police officer at the Kiosk Checkpoint, east of Jerusalem, near Abu Dis, and in the area of Maale Adumim.

Israeli security forces opened fire at the attacker, who subsequently died of his wounds.

A female Border Guard Police officer was slightly wounded during the ramming attack.

Stabbing Attack in Abu Dis Near Ma’aleh Adumim, Terrorist Killed

A similar attack took place at the same site just a few months ago, this past April, when a Palestinian Authority terrorist rammed his car into a 20-year-old Israeli Border Police officer at the checkpoint and then stabbed him with a pair of scissors. Israeli security forces at the scene shot and killed the terrorist during that attack.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

