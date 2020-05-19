Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Organizers of the traditional Jerusalem Day Flag Dance March have petitioned the High Court of Justice to be allowed to hold the event despite a decision by Israel Police banning the march due to concerns over the possibility of spreading the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Thousands of people from all over the country stream into the Israeli capital each year to attend the event, a march down the main street of Jerusalem through the Old City to the Western Wall which takes place on Jerusalem Day.

However, this year it was decided instead that four vehicular convoys would travel from different neighborhoods in Jerusalem to Independence Park, with some 2,000 Israeli flags to be flown along the ramparts of the Old City, held by flag-bearers wearing masks standing two meters away from each other, one from the next.

The issue was referred by Israel Police to the National Security Council (NSC), which then decided to cancel the march altogether, according to a report published Monday in the Hebrew-language edition of Israel Hayom.

Organizers attempted to reach a new agreement with police but upon failing to elicit any response, turned instead to the High Court of Justice.

“There is no reason to block the event since we meet all the requirements of the Ministry of Health,” said Meir Indor, one of the organizers of the Flag Dance. “The Attorney General has set clear rules for conducting demonstrations, and we are abiding by those rules.

“There is no reason not to allow us to have this demonstration. There is no reason not to allow the Left to hold its rallies, and there is no reason not to allow us to hold our rally either.”