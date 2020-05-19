Photo Credit: Garrett Mills / Flash 90

Israeli restaurant owners have reached a deal with the government to open their establishments across the nation on Wednesday, May 27.

The move comes one day before the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot and the start of the country’s summer season. It covers all restaurants, bars and night clubs, albeit with restrictions intended to maintain the health of the Israeli public, such as having alcohol gel and temperature-checkers at each entrance, staff wearing masks, and tables about two meters apart.

Advertisement



Dishes will have to be washed at a temperature higher than 72 degrees Celsius (160 degrees Farenheit), but kitchen workers will not be required to wear masks, according to a report published by Ynet.

Customers must make reservations in advance, and sign a health declaration upon arrival. Live shows are not yet allowed.