Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

A special education student at the ‘Netivot Shlomo’ Talmud Torah in Jerusalem was found last week to be infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The child’s classmates who were with him in the learning capsule, and a number of the staff members were sent into isolation.

Advertisement



The boy’s parents had signed a health declaration, even though his mother was sick with COVID-19 and her son was suffering with fever, according to a report by Israel’s Kan 11 public broadcasting network.

Israel’s Health Ministry is now conducting an epidemiological investigation into the student and his family in order to determine who should enter quarantine. Part of the staff at the Talmud Torah has also undergone testing for the coronavirus, just to be sure.

Sources at “Netivot Shlomo” said they fear the school may be shut down as a result of the incident.