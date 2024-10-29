Photo Credit: Orli Aloni / Wikipedia

The United States government announced on Monday that it is giving $45.5 million to the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network, via the U.S. Agency for International Development, to help it “provide essential and life-saving care to tens of thousands of Palestinians.”

The hospital network “has been instrumental in providing quality healthcare to thousands of Palestinian patients across the West Bank and Gaza,” stated Amy Tohill-Stull, director of USAID’s mission in the area. (The U.S. government and some others refer to Judea and Samaria as the “West Bank.”) Treating parts of Jerusalem differently and linking them to Gaza and Judea and Samaria is part of the Biden administration’s ongoing strategy to attempt to create a “Palestinian” state with Jerusalem as its capital and undermine Israeli sovereignty in the area.

“This additional funding underscores our commitment to the health and well-being of the Palestinian people,” the U.S. official added. “By addressing the financial, technical, and operational challenges faced by the East Jerusalem Hospitals Network, we are reinforcing the healthcare infrastructure that is critical to the communities we serve.”

USAID stated that it has given the hospital network $202 million since 2014 and that the new funding “fulfills the $100 million commitment” for the network that U.S. President Joe Biden made on a July 2022 visit.

During that 2022 visit, the Biden Administration has refused to allow Israeli government officials to accompany President Joe Biden to the Augusta Victoria Hospital on the Mount of Olives, claiming it was a private visit.

“It will ensure ongoing access to critical care by providing $27 million in direct debt relief to the hospitals and $18.5 million to bolster the long-term sustainability of member hospitals through rehabilitation and renovation of healthcare facilities, capital investments, equipment purchases, specialized training and technical assistance,” USAID stated.

The East Jerusalem Hospitals Network, which USAID refers to as “East Jerusalem Hospital Network,” consists of Augusta Victoria Hospital, Jerusalem Princess Basma Centre, Makassed Islamic Charitable Hospital, Red Crescent Society Hospital, St. John Eye Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital.

President Biden @POTUS in July announced $100m U.S. funding to help Palestinians get health care at the East Jerusalem Hospital Network. UAE also committed $25m. So thrilled with Monday UAE/WHO announcement – promise fulfilled – thank you ?? UAE! — Ambassador Jack Lew (@USAmbIsrael) October 19, 2022

Content by Hana Levi Julian was used in this report.

