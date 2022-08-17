Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beyadenu

Beyadenu on Monday revealed that the desecration of the Temple Mount continues, only several days after 9 B’Av, when we commemorated the destruction of our Temples.

This is a garbage truck belonging the the Jordanian Waqf which Israel empowered in 1967 to care for the holiest Jewish site on earth.

Needless to say, pouring heaps of garbage openly, in broad daylight, is the least of the damage and desecration caused by this inherently antisemitic group.

They need to go.

Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu for the Temple Mount said: “Following the documented soccer games around the Temple Mount and the desecration of its antiquities, now comes the next phase in turning the sacred compound into the Arabs’ playground. After we understood the Temple Mount isn’t as valuable to them, it’s time that the State of Israel starts enforcing its sovereignty in the holiest place in the world and decides if it wants to control it. It is another devastating and absurd sight of waste disposal in the holiest place in the world. A shame on the Jewish people.”