Photo Credit: Images by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Representatives of the anti-Zionist Joint Arab List party announced Thursday that the Blue&White party, led by former IDF Chief-of-Staff Benny Gantz, had agreed to a bill stipulating that Members of Knesset (MK) accused of corruption would not be allowed to form a government.

The bill is personally aimed at preventing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing indictment over bribery and corruption charges, from forming the next government and remaining prime minister.

Advertisement



Joint List party officials said that additional agreements have been reached on parliamentary matters and that the Blue&White delegation has expressed flexible positions on the Joint List’s demands on civil matters.

Joint List MK Said al-Harumi wrote on his Twitter account that “the demolition of houses is the first condition for any progress in recommendation negotiations or any future steps.”

He was referring to the Kaminitz Law that increases law enforcement and the demolition of illegal structures, which is rampant in the Arab sector.

Members of the Joint List had previously demanded from Blue&White that sovereignty not be applied in Judea and Samaria, and the National Law be cancelled, in exchange for their support.

Party head Ayman Odeh tweeted that “the real danger to the security of all citizens in the country is a prime minister who finds time to incite against 20% of the population during a global medical crisis. No hospital staff has a Jewish majority. If we can save lives we can also make decisions.”

Sheikh Kamal Khatib, the deputy leader of the Islamic Movement in Israel – the Northern Branch, wrote on Twitter that although all signs indicate that the Joint List, in whole or in part, expressed a willingness to support the establishment of a government by Benny Gantz and despite the support of such a government by Yisrael Beitenu leader Avigdor Liberman, politicians from other parties have announced that they would not vote for a government supported by the Joint List.