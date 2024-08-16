Photo Credit: Jit Village Local Council

Dozens of masked men raided the PA Arab village of Jit in Samaria, burning cars and buildings, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.

?بعد ساعة من الهجوم.. جيش الاحتلال يسمح لطواقم الدفاع المدني بالدخول إلى قرية جيت لإخماد النيران في مركبات ومنازل المواطنين شرق #قلقيلية#خبر_نيوز #طوفان_الأقصى pic.twitter.com/k3bT6VmbfF — خبر نيوز (@Khabrnews1) August 15, 2024

The IDF spokesperson stated that “in the evening hours (8 PM), dozens of Israeli citizens, some of them masked, entered the village of Jit in Samaria, set fire to vehicles and buildings in the village, threw stones and Molotov cocktails. IDF and Border Guard forces rushed to the village within minutes of receiving the report, used means to disperse demonstrations, shot into the air, and removed the Israeli citizens from the village.”

“The security forces arrested one Israeli citizen who was handed over to the Israel Police for further treatment. The report about a Palestinian who was killed during the incident was investigated.”

The PA Health Ministry reported that the body of the “martyr” Rashid Abdul Qader Sada, 23, who was critically injured in the chest by settlers’ bullets in the village of Jit, arrived at the Rafidia Governmental Hospital in Shechem.

Shortly after the incident, Hamas published an official notice of mourning for the death of the “martyr” who was killed in the village. An online check reveals that the terrorist was an ardent supporter of the terrorist group Lions’ Den in Shechem, who posted a condolence note in the past after the assassination of several senior terrorists of the organization, including the founder of Lions’ Den, Muhammad Al-Azizi.

?⚡️ عشرات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين الملثمين يقتحمون قرية جيت بالضفة الغربية. وأحرقوا منازل وسيارات الفلسطينيين. pic.twitter.com/AJOburJzFG — الموجز الروسي | Russia news ?? (@mog_Russ) August 15, 2024

OUTSIDERS

According to Israeli officials in Judea and Samaria, the rioters were not locals but belonged to marginal groups inside Green Line Israel.

The head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan and the head of the Kedumim Council Ozel Vatik tweeted in response: “The settlements have only contempt for boys who come from outside Samaria and produce violence. We say to those uninvited guests who have arrived through delusional WhatsApp groups to create violence: if you want to behave violently, don’t come to Samaria – you are not welcome here.”

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu views with utmost severity the disturbances that took place this evening (Thursday, August 15, 2024), in Jit, which included attacks on people and property by Israelis who entered the village. It is the IDF and the security forces that fight terrorism, and nobody else. Those responsible for any offense will be apprehended and tried.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a statement saying, “The rioters tonight in Jit are not related in any way to the settlements and the settlers. They are criminals who should be dealt with by law enforcement authorities with the full severity of the law.

“We build and develop the settlements legally, support the IDF in its fight against terrorism and strongly disapprove of any manifestation of dangerous anarchist criminal violence that has nothing to do with the love of the land and its settlement.”

All of which did not stop NSA Spokesman John Kirby from condemning the settlers’ violence.

