Photo Credit: Esti Dziubov / TPS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Israel President Ruby Rivlin that he invited Blue&White chairman MK Benny Gantz to meet this evening to discuss immediately forming an emergency unity government.

A Blue&White representative told Kann News earlier that if they were to receive an invitation to negotiate, they would show up.

The Blue&White party has been negotiating with the anti-Zionist Joint Arab List to form a minority government, but it is unclear that even with the Joint List and with Avigdor Liberman that they have the enough numbers to form a coalition.

Update: According to reporter Amit Segal, Gantz conditioned his acceptance on Netanyahu including the anti-Zionist Arab party in the emergency coalition government. Sources in the Likud ruled out any “terror supporters” being in the government and called on Gantz to stop the tricks.