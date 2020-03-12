Photo Credit: Esti Dziubov / TPS
President Rivlin uniting Netanyahu and Gantz in a three-way handshake at late president Shimon Peres' memorial. Sept. 19, 2019

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed Israel President Ruby Rivlin that he invited Blue&White chairman MK Benny Gantz to meet this evening to discuss immediately forming an emergency unity government.

A Blue&White representative told Kann News earlier that if they were to receive an invitation to negotiate, they would show up.

The Blue&White party has been negotiating with the anti-Zionist Joint Arab List to form a minority government, but it is unclear that even with the Joint List and with Avigdor Liberman that they have the enough numbers to form a coalition.

Update: According to reporter Amit Segal, Gantz conditioned his acceptance on Netanyahu including the anti-Zionist Arab party in the emergency coalition government. Sources in the Likud ruled out any “terror supporters” being in the government and called on Gantz to stop the tricks.

