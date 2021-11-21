Photo Credit: Lea Greenberg, KKL-JNF Photo Archive

The KKL-JNF Archive is offering historical photos from Israel’s Chanukah celebrations. The Archive is celebrating its centennial with these rare black & white photos showing the Jews of the Land of Israel as they celebrate the holiday around the country.

Moshav Luzim, 1950 (above)

Chanukah candles lit for the first time in Israel by the children of the Jewish Yemenite community of Luzim.The Moshav was established on Mount Eitan in 1950, and later on became part of Moshav Even Sapir.

Jerusalem, 1947

A Jerusalem girl, representing the young generation of Jewish life in Eretz Israel, lighting a Chanukah Menorah as a symbol of the revival of light.

Tel-Aviv, 1940

This light bulbs workshop is one of the small factories that emerged in Tel Aviv in the 1940s, and whose employees brought light to the thriving, developing Yishuv.

Cairo, Egypt 1942

Soldiers from Eretz Israel and a representative of the Cairo Jewish community preparing “Nerot Tamid” (eternal lights) made of oil and wicks. The candles were probabaly used for commemoration purposes.

Jerusalem, 1950

Lighting of a torch brought from Modi’in in a race commemorating the Maccabees, on the roof of KKL-JNF’s main office in the National Institutions building. From the early 30’s to the early 50’s, the headquarters of the Jewish and Israeli leadership was situated in this building.

Haifa, 1955

Kindergarten children wearing a candle crown lighting Chanukah candles on mount Carmel, and contribution to the building of young Israel throuhg the KKL-JNF blue box.

Moshav Eshtaol, 1954

The Yemenite community celebrates the lighting of candles using a huge handmade Chanukah menorah. The KKL-JNF plant nursary, which provides plants and trees to be planted from the center of Israel through Yokneam, is located today near Moshav Eshtaol

Jerusalem, 1945

A representative of the young generation lighting Chanukah candles with a soldier from the Jewish Brigade, whose members have just liberated Europe at the end of World War.

Jerusalem, 1966

A woman lights Shabbat candles in Jerusalem – an ancient Jewish tradition of bringing light by women, that was sustained through all diasporas, is realized in the holy city of Jerusalem.