Volunteers from the Shomer Ha'Hadash farmer protection NGO had a strong presence at the Independence Day festival in Arad, April 26, 2023

Israelis armed with barbecue grills flocked to nature reserves, beaches, and national parks on Wednesday to celebrate the nation’s 75th Independence Day.

Israelis barbecuing on Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Sacher Park, Jerusalem, April 26, 2023.

Festivals, concerts and other events were held by many municipalities as well. In the northern Negev city of Arad, hundreds of residents turned out for a performance by the popular Revivo Project.

The “Shomer Ha’Hadash” NGO that helps Israeli farmers protect their land in the Negev and in the Galilee also had a strong presence at the event.

Israelis watch an airshow, as well as taking part in a marine show as part of Israel’s 75th Independence Day celebrations off the shore of Tel Aviv on April 26, 2023.

While civilians were celebrating on the ground, the Israel Air Force reigned in the skies above in the annual military flyover spanning the country from north to south and east to west — this year including for the first time, Samaria.

During the nationwide flyover, an IDF Apache helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical malfunction, and an F-35 ‘Adir’ stealth fighter jet likewise was forced to land due to a bird strike. Both pilots landed their aircraft safely.

People at the beach in Tel Aviv watch the military airshow as part of Israel’s 75th Independence Day celebrations, April 26, 2023.

More than 100 aircraft, including foreign air forces, participated in the event in a show of solidarity.

Dozens of foreign pilots from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy and Germany joined their Israeli counterparts in “a sign of partnership between the countries and their unique relationship with the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

