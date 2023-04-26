Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

Israelis armed with barbecue grills flocked to nature reserves, beaches, and national parks on Wednesday to celebrate the nation’s 75th Independence Day.

Festivals, concerts and other events were held by many municipalities as well. In the northern Negev city of Arad, hundreds of residents turned out for a performance by the popular Revivo Project.

Advertisement





The “Shomer Ha’Hadash” NGO that helps Israeli farmers protect their land in the Negev and in the Galilee also had a strong presence at the event.

While civilians were celebrating on the ground, the Israel Air Force reigned in the skies above in the annual military flyover spanning the country from north to south and east to west — this year including for the first time, Samaria.

During the nationwide flyover, an IDF Apache helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing due to a technical malfunction, and an F-35 ‘Adir’ stealth fighter jet likewise was forced to land due to a bird strike. Both pilots landed their aircraft safely.

More than 100 aircraft, including foreign air forces, participated in the event in a show of solidarity.

Dozens of foreign pilots from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy and Germany joined their Israeli counterparts in “a sign of partnership between the countries and their unique relationship with the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

Happy birthday Israel, we love you! #75 pic.twitter.com/tShAtSSvma — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) April 26, 2023