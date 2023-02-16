Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/POOL

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will deliver his first address in English since his re-election, and his first speech to an audience of American Jewish community leaders on Sunday, 19 February 2023, at the Inbal Hotel in Jerusalem when leaders from more than 50 American Jewish organizations to gather in Jerusalem at the annual National Leadership Mission of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

The Conference of Presidents National Leadership Mission, which will take place from February 19-23 includes top leaders from the Conference’s 53-member organizations and its National Leadership Council. The delegation is being led by Conference of Presidents Chair Dianne Lob and CEO William Daroff.

The group will meet with Israeli leaders in government, the military, and academia, including President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli, Leader of the Opposition Yair Lapid, and Doron Almog, Chairman of the Jewish Agency.

On Monday, the group will hear a short debate by a leading proponent and opponent of judicial reform.