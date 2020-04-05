Photo Credit: Sraya Diamant/Flash90

A hilltop youth who resides in the Kumi Uri neighborhood of Yitzhar in Samaria was diagnosed with the coronavirus, Hakol Hayehudi reported Sunday. About a week and a half ago, the same youth was arrested by Border Police officers during a police attempt to prevent the rebuilding of a synagogue in Kumi Uri. Many other youths were involved in that clash.

According to the health ministry’s guidelines which compel individuals who have been in contact with a coronavirus patient to enter isolation for two weeks, the commanding officer of the Central Command Nadav Padan entered isolation on Sunday, since last Friday he had toured the Kumi Uri neighborhood, where he was exposed to the sick youth.

The IDF reported that “Last Friday, the commander of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, was present at the Shomron regional brigade area, and was near a citizen who today turned out to be a confirmed patient.”

“According to the health ministry’s instructions, the commanding officer will enter isolation in his office, and from there he will continue his regular schedule. The commander is feeling good, and is symptoms-free.”