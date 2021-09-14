Photo Credit: Egyptair.com

Egyptair will start operating flights a few times a week between Cairo and Tel Aviv, according to sources at the Egyptian national carrier, reported Reuters.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, and the meeting appeared to pave the way for increased transportation connections between the countries.

In addition, the Taba crossing between Israel and Egypt returned to normal operations on Monday after restrictions were put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Israel’s transportation ministry.

Before boarding an aircraft to return to Israel, Bennett said “the meeting was very important and very good. First and foremost, we create an infrastructure for deep continued connections.”