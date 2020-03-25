Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson/Flash90

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Efrat, Gush Etzion, continues to rise with that number hitting 34 on Tuesday, with at least 25% of the town of some 12,000 people in quarantine.

The majority of those infected are in the Tamar neighborhood, but as of Wednesday morning, the new Dagan neighborhood joined the club.

The outbreak apparently began at a Purim party in the Tamar, and the cause for the wider quarantine of the town was due to a teacher and a tourist who were later found to be infected with Coronavirus.