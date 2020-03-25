Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni/Flash90

A fifth Israeli has died from coronavirus complications, and the number of patients in Israel has risen to 2,030, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday. This is an increase of 100 new patients since the last update Tuesday night.

Among the 2,030 patients, 37 are in serious condition. 58 patients have recovered from the disease and were released from quarantine.

Advertisement



The 76-year-old coronavirus patient died Wednesday morning at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer. The medical center said the patient suffered from significant background illnesses and was hospitalized last Monday.

A fourth Israeli died earlier at the Ma’ayanei Ha’Yeshu’ah hospital in Bnei Brak.

The health ministry also reported that more than 5,000 tests have been done on Tuesday.

The government approved a series of new restrictions overnight Wednesday to slow down the spread of the virus. The regulations will take effect Wednesday at 5 PM. The new rules restrict leaving the house for only a short time and only up to 100 meters; public transport services will be significantly reduced, and only for purposes for which leaving the house is permitted; food deliveries and essential home maintenance services are allowed.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 423,478 coronavirus cases around the planet. So far, 18,910 died and 109,153 recovered.

The leading countries in terms of infection are:

China, with 81,218 total number of cases, 47 new cases today, 3,281 dead, 4 dead today, 2 deaths per 1 million.

Italy, with 69,176 total number of cases, no new cases today, 6,820 dead, no deaths today, 113 deaths per 1 million.

USA, 54,916 total number of cases, 35 new cases today, 784 dead, 4 dead today, 2 deaths per 1 million.

Spain, 42,058 total number of cases, no new cases today, 2,991 dead, no deaths today, 64 deaths per 1 million.

Germany, 32,991 total number of cases, no new cases today, 159 dead, no deaths today, 2 deaths per 1 million.

Iran, 24,811 total number of cases, no new cases today, 1,934 dead, no deaths today,, 23 deaths per 1 million.