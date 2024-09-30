Photo Credit: Yoav Lin, KKL-JNF Archive

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has completed the construction of a new neighborhood in Kibbutz Ruhama in record time—just four months—offering new homes to the residents of Kfar Aza, who were tragically displaced by the events of October 7th. Out of the 120 houses built, five have been reserved for kibbutz members who were kidnapped and are still held captive by Hamas, with the hope of their safe return.

As part of a broader rehabilitation initiative for the Gaza Envelope region, KKL-JNF signed a 300 million shekel agreement with the Tekuma Administration. The agreement funds vital projects, including the construction of the new neighborhood in Ruhama, the restoration of roads and security infrastructure, agricultural training, and more.

The Ruhama neighborhood, initially planned to take 10 months to build, was completed in just four months for NIS 55 million ($14.8 million). This new area will serve as a temporary home for the residents of Kfar Aza, who are beginning the long process of rebuilding their community.

Working alongside the Settlement Division, KKL-JNF built 120 prefabricated housing units, while also investing in essential infrastructure like access roads, sewage systems, and electricity. In addition, five homes have been specifically constructed for the hostages—Gali, Ziv, Emily, Doron, and Keith—who were kidnapped from Kfar Aza and remain in Hamas captivity.

KKL-JNF Chairwoman Ifat Ovadia-Luski commented: “The rehabilitation and strengthening of the western Negev is a top Zionist priority. As we have done throughout our history, KKL-JNF has mobilized for this Zionist settlement project, providing certainty for the residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza while strengthening the western Negev. KKL-JNF has once again demonstrated that it is Israel’s top execution contractor. We started work in June, worked with great dedication, and very soon the first residents will move into the new neighborhood. KKL-JNF is proud of this project, which offers hope and stability for the residents of Kfar Aza, enabling them to rebuild their community after the tragic events of October 7th.”

Jon Sosna, a resident of Kfar Aza, expressed his gratitude: “This is a deeply emotional moment for us. Finally, we can stop being displaced and move into homes of our own, where we can begin the long process of healing and recovery. Of course, we still hold hope that we will return to Kfar Aza with our kidnapped family members. But for now, thanks to KKL-JNF’s efforts to expedite the handover of the keys, we can reside in our own temporary homes. We are profoundly grateful to everyone who contributed to making this happen.”

This project marks a significant step in KKL-JNF’s ongoing efforts to support and rebuild the communities in the western Negev, reaffirming its commitment to the Zionist mission during these challenging times.

