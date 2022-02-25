Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tel Aviv Press

After a two-year hiatus due to Corona limitations, the Tel Aviv 2022 Marathon was held on Friday morning with 40,000 runners in several allotments. There was one unfortunate incident when one of the runners collapsed near the finish line.

The MDA spokesperson reported: “MDA medics and paramedics deployed along the running track as part of medical security provided medical care to a 30-year-old runner, who collapsed near the finish line. They performed advanced resuscitation operations that included delivering an electric shock from a defibrillator. After his heart started beating again, he was taken to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, anesthetized and on a respirator.”

Advertisement



Friday’s run was started earlier, to avoid the rainstorms that had been forecast for the day.

Otherwise, the winners in Friday’s marathon were: Men – Vincent Kipsang Rono (Kenya) TIME 2:12:55; Women – Mantamar Bikaya (Israel) TIME 2:53:01.

The current Marathon world record time for men is 2 hours 1 minute and 39 seconds, set in the Berlin Marathon by Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya on September 16, 2018.

The world record for women is 2 hours 14 minutes and 4 seconds, set by Brigid Kosgei of Kenya in the Chicago Marathon of October 13, 2019.