Photo Credit: Courtesy

Hundreds of Jews ascended the Temple Mount on Tuesday, the 9th of Av, the day when, 1,954 years ago, our holy temple was destroyed by the Romans, and 2,610 years ago by the Babylonians.

One of the Jews who visited the holy site on the national day of fasting was National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) and the Minister of the Negev and the Galilee Yitzhak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit), alongside the head of the Temple Mount Administration Rabbi Shimshon Elboim.

Advertisement





Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee member Amit Halevi (Likud) also ascended.

The police detained for questioning some of the Jews who broke the rules imposed on no one else through a deal between previous Israeli governments and the Jordanian Wakf agency. Those unruly Jews dared to prostrate themselves, as our ancestors had done on the Temple Mount Yom Kippur. They also waved Israeli flags, because, you know, the compound happens to be in Jerusalem, and Jerusalem happens to be in Israel (ask the State Dept.).

Wait, there’s more, some pesky Jews even sang the Hatikvah national anthem, which offers the promise of redemption as long as there’s hope in Jewish hearts.

No security incidents were recorded. It turns out the Arabs who usually hang around the holy compound, playing soccer on the ancient stones and picking fights with visiting Jews, on Tisha B’Av got the message. Don’t mess with us today.

Minister Ben Gvir proclaimed:

“We are here on Tisha B’av, on the Temple Mount, to commemorate the destruction of the Temple. But we also have to say honestly: there is a very big progress here in governance, in sovereignty. Pictures of Jews praying here. As I said: our policy is to allow prayer.

“I’ll say one more thing: we must win this war. We must win and not go to conferences in Doha or Cairo, but beat them, bring them down to their knees – that’s the message. We can defeat Hamas, bring it to its knees.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: