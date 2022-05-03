Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90

Arab media are reporting that Israeli police prevented the Al-Aqsa mosque’s muezzin, located on the Temple Mount, from calling out on Tuesday evening, according to a report by Abu Ali Express.

The police reportedly disconnected the cables to the loudspeakers, so that the Jihadists would not be able to disrupt the Memorial Day ceremony being held at the Kotel. The Islamists often turn up the loudspeaker’s volume whenever there is a large Jewish event being held at the Western Wall.