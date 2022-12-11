Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

“I hear from many government members that she must be let go,” the next National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told Reshet Bet radio Sunday morning about the future of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, adding: “I want to hear her out and give her a chance.”

But on Saturday night, the same ben Gvir told Meet the Press on News12 regarding Beharev-Miara’s announcement that she opposed his bill to radically alter his control of the Israel Police: “I find it difficult to understand how the AG rushed to establish a position on a bill that was submitted only on Thursday,” and noted: “This is a very disappointing statement by the AG, which calls into question her professional positions.”

As I reported Friday morning (Ben Gvir Submits Bill Making Him Police Commander in Chief), the bill amends the Police Ordinance, which anchors the authority of the Minister of Internal Security to outline Police policy. According to the bill, the Israel Police will be subordinate to the government, and the Police Commissioner will be subordinate to the minister, whose new office has been changed to the National Security Ministry.

As Ben Gvir protested, individuals close to the AG told the media on Friday that she was against the bill he put out the night before. The Otzma Yehudit Chairman responded: “The same AG who allowed Omer Barlev (Ben Gvir’s predecessor) to make political decisions in the Ministry of Internal Security, and supported every predatory and illegal move promoted by the government, such as the appointment of an IDF Chief of Staff and the approval of political agreements during an election period (the Lebanon natural gas deal – DI), and more, managed to form a negative position within just one day against my bill, whose purpose is the empowerment of Israel’s democracy, and returning the police to acting according to the will of the people.”

Here’s proof the AG didn’t bother to read the bill before she instructed her minions to attack it: according to Ynet, the AG’s objection is based on her perception that the bill permits the minister to establish a policy regarding launching police investigations and recommending whom to prosecute since the police investigation and prosecution division must be independent and free from political pressure. But Ben Gvir’s proposed bill has less to do with influencing police investigations and more with allocating forces where they are needed most: the streets of southern and northern cities that have been taken over by marauding criminals; Arab towns where illegal arms and protection rule the day; agricultural terrorism; and riots.

Ben Gvir has also stated that he wants to ease the rules of engagement and back police officers who kill criminals, as well as increase police salaries and hire new police.

It is true, however, that Ben Gvir’s bill essentially deprives the police commissioner of his independence, turning him into a kind of director-general of the police, and distinctly not its commander. A similar relationship exists between the defense minister and the IDF chief of staff, and it appears to work just fine.

The AG also objects to presumed-Minister Ben Gvir’s control over the police budget, because it, too, would consolidate his management of law enforcement agencies in Israel. She feels safer with career officers deciding their own budget, rather than elected officials.

Yes, Ben Gvir should probably let her go – if he could talk his coalition partners––most notably Netanyahu––into it.