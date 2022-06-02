Photo Credit: Yaakov Cohen/Flash90

33 MKs voted for the death penalty for terrorists law, while 52 voted against it, on Wednesday in the Knesset.

The bill was introduced by May Golan (Likud) and Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionists), both from the opposition.

Advertisement



Naftali Bennett voted against the bill, despite voting for the opposition’s Flag law.

But most political pundits are noting that Avigdor Liberman voted against the death penalty bill, and also ordered his party to vote against it, even though, Liberman in the past has been a supporter of the death penalty for terrorists.