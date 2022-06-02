Photo Credit: Yaakov Cohen/Flash90
Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman raising a glass L'Chayim, June 2, 2016.

33 MKs voted for the death penalty for terrorists law, while 52 voted against it, on Wednesday in the Knesset.

The bill was introduced by May Golan (Likud) and Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionists), both from the opposition.

Advertisement

Naftali Bennett voted against the bill, despite voting for the opposition’s Flag law.

But most political pundits are noting that Avigdor Liberman voted against the death penalty bill, and also ordered his party to vote against it, even though, Liberman in the past has been a supporter of the death penalty for terrorists.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleAnti-PLO Flag Law Passes in Knesset
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...