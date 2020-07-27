Photo Credit: The Jeruslaem Prayer Team Facebook page

The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) will, on Tuesday, July 28, at 6 PM Israel time, hold its official relaunch for the 23rd Knesset at the Friends of Zion Ambassador Institute (see below for details). The event will be livestreamed on the Jerusalem Prayer Team Facebook page with over 73 million followers. Speeches will be made by US Ambassador David Friedman, Speaker of the Knesset Yariv Levin, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Friends of Zion International Chairman Dr. Mike Evans and KCAC Director Josh Reinstein.

Chairwoman of the KCAC MK Sharren Haskel will give the keynote address discussing her goals for this Knesset term as well as the importance of forging direct lines of communication between Knesset members and Christian leaders around the world in order to further faith-based diplomacy.

The KCAC works in partnership with forty-two Israel Allies Caucuses in governments worldwide through the coordinating efforts of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF). These sister caucuses include the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, the only bipartisan pro-Israel caucus in Congress, as well as the European Union Israel Allies Caucus, the largest pro-Israel caucus in the EU. Chairman of Israel Allies Caucuses from 6 continents will each share messages of support for the KCAC at the event as well as describe efforts they are leading in their respective countries to support Israel.

“Our launch events are typically held in the Knesset with local Christian leaders in attendance. The coronavirus restrictions have actually given us a new opportunity to restructure this program and allow for a wider audience, spanning 42 countries, and the participation of world leaders and our international Israel Allies Caucus Chairman. This will bring home the message that faith-based diplomacy is the strongest weapon we have in the arsenal of international Israel advocacy” said KCAC Director Josh Reinstein.

U.S Congressman Doug Lamborn, Australian Minister Stuart Robert, Guatemalan Congressman Fidel Reyes Lee and Nigerian Member of Parliament Ossai N. Ossai will be among the parliamentarians speaking at the event. Members of the Knesset spanning 7 political parties, including Gideon Saar and Moshe Yaalon, will speak about their reasons for joining the caucus and the importance of strengthening Christian support for Israel.

The Friends of Zion museum boasts the largest screen in all of Israel, with extremely advanced technological capabilities that will allow for the international array of speakers to participate in this live event. “The Friends of Zion museum tells the story of the non-Jews throughout history who have assisted the Jewish people in their return to their homeland. The new media center is a platform to inspire the next generation of non-Jews who will continue in this path, playing a critical role in shaping the future of the State of Israel as a Jewish homeland. We are thrilled to host this event which celebrates the efforts which the Knesset extends in building bridges with its Christian supporters around the world” said Friends of Zion International Chairman Dr. Mike Evans. “We have 73 million followers just on Facebook! This event will be the social media event of the year in Israel” he added.

“This virtual event is a perfect example of efforts that can be extended even during these times of closed borders in order to reach out to our international base of supporters and encourage them to keep up their efforts on behalf of Israel. My participation over the years as a member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus has highlighted for me how Christian parliamentarians around the world have a commitment to Israel that lies in their hearts. Being unified under this network of the Israel Allies Foundation gives these politicians the ability to unite and feel inspired to bring this commitment to life, to bring their beliefs into their political activity. Now that I am leading the caucus as Chairperson, my goal is to expand and develop this network so that we can mobilize political support for Israel in more countries and with greater strength” said KCAC MK Sharren Haskel.