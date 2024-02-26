Photo Credit: courtesy

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum has been named Secretary General of the Kol Israel World Confederation of United Zionists, the first woman to be appointed to the position.

“I am honored to take part in the leadership of the Kol Israel faction, the flagbearer of modern, innovative Zionism,” Hassan-Nahoum said in a statement.

“I have watched from the sidelines as national institutions – once the leaders of the Jewish world – have fallen into politicization and stagnation.

“We will emerge from Oct. 7th and this war changed – individually and as a people. It is time to invigorate the system with new blood, to make the unity of the Jewish people a priority, and to write the next chapter of our movement that will move Zionism forward for the next generation.”

Hassan-Nahoum also currently serves as Special Envoy for Innovation for the Foreign Ministry, and is co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council.

Kol Israel is the ideological successor to the General Zionist Party; the organization invests in Zionist youth movements and restoring innovation to the heart of the Zionist movement.

“Fleur brings a lifelong career as an advocate for and promoter of Israel-diaspora relations and is a welcome and strong voice of unity at this critical time,” said Kol Israel Chairman David Yaari.

“With deep leadership experience and a strong network of Jewish, Zionist, and institutional relationships, Fleur will play a crucial role in expanding our partnerships with Jewish communities around the world.”

The announcement was made the same day that Hassan-Nahoum was appointed to the Board of the Jewish Agency.

Yaakov Hagoel, World Zionist Organization Chairman, joined Kol Israel faction leaders and supporters in congratulating the World Confederation of United Zionists and Hassan-Nahoum.